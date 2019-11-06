So, once again we have our Liar in Chief Trump disparaging a celebrated member of the United States Military: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Lt. Col. Vindman graduated from both Binghamton and Harvard Universities and is bilingual — a real asset to the U.S. Army. And in combat he was injured by one of those roadside bombs in Iraq. But for the draft evader and Liar in Chief Trump (President Bone Spur, who got out of the draft with a note from his highly paid doctor for a claimed deformity), this officer must be called derogatory names. Well, the problem and why Trump has to try to debase him with his usual name-calling, is because this officer was in on hearing the phone conversation of Trump and President Zelensky as a part of his job of army-security. Lt. Colonel Vindman just happened to spill the beans in telling the truth when he saw shady, nasty activities of Trump's trying to use U.S. funds to try to bribe the president of a foreign country.
One other fact which is well worth hearing is the booing of our Liar In Chief Trump at the fifth World Series game in Washington. The audio of this is on youtube.com. The fans called out what we need to do with Trump, our national embarrassment and disgrace: "Lock him up; lock him up."
You have free articles remaining.
David Kauber
Aurora