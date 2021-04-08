Letter: Liberals are hypocrites about violence

Leaders and members of BLM are going on social media and literally saying if the outcome of the George Floyd trial isn’t what they want they will start burning cities to the ground again. But yet conservatives are being deleted from social media every day and not for saying anything as destructive. So apparently it’s OK to threaten violence and destruction, and as we saw last summer it apparently is OK to do violence and destruction (peaceful protests) without any consequences. VP Harris led the charge to bail out those who were arrested last summer but yet many who were arrested from the so-called “insurrection” are still sitting in jail with no bail! Wake up folks. The left wants us all divided and wants to promote the race hatred because it fits in with their divide and conquer mentality! And yes Mr. executive editor, I’m writing this as a private citizen but I am sure that won’t stop you and others from trying to cancel me again.