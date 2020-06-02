Letter: Liberals ignore reality on COVID-19, Russia

Someone sent me a letter in response to my last letter to the editor and previous ones and you send it to my home with no signature, no return address, so should I really care what you say or think if you’re that cowardly? You say I lie and I’m a Trumper forever but I’ve criticized him in my letters before. You mention my mother would rattle my teeth for lying and supporting a lying a-hole like Trump; well she supports Trump too so would like to send her an unsigned letter too? You talked about Trump being a pig and probably paid for many women’s abortions, oh you mean like we taxpayers pay for them from Planned Parenthood that liberals as yourself support? You say you’d follow Cuomo’s advice because again corona is all Trump's fault yet when he started shutting travel down he was a racist and many other things like you put in your letter to me. Cuomo put COVID-19 patients back into nursing homes but hey keep your eyes closed to those things of course. You talk about Trump ignoring our brilliant scientistS because he’s taking the malaria drug and side effects could be bad. Well apparently you’re ignoring those same scientist that say it could work for COVID-19 and hell blood pressure medicine has side effects not to mention it obviously was used for malaria. Don’t forget the brilliant Dr. Fauci on March 8 said cloth masks do nothing for you but now we should wear them? You say you were a kid during the cold war and feared Russia and since Trump has been in office you do again but apparently CNN that you must watch isn’t showing you all the emails that have been revealed showing it was a Democratic conspiracy AND Russia actually wanted Hillary to win! These people admit nothing was there but they never thought anyone would see those emails and texts between them. I could respond more to your two-page letter but it wouldn’t matter.