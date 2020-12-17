Letter: Liberals will never stop their attacks

Why aren't the liberals satisfied?

Wouldn't you think that now that the socialist liberals have managed to get their sock-puppet bloke and his running mate bag of walking fertilizer elected to rule America that they would cease their poisonous, hate engorged and slanderous attacks against President Trump?

How will the rage filled Hollywood and Broadway stars, the dishonorably biased mass media journalists, the arrogant, lying bureaucrats and the professional haters achieve tumescence, now that they no longer have Donald Trump to crucify?

In order to remain busy and fulfilled, these lovelies will probably intensify their toxic ideologies and disrespectful conduct against Conservatives and Republicans. It appears as if the beautiful liberals are determined to undermine and destroy people who do not embrace their twisted beliefs. Sadly, the latrine press and mass media blivits are absolutely committed to supporting and assisting the American socialists with their restrictive and anti-freedom agendas.

Joan Sigona

Fleming

