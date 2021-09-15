Letter: Libraries are essential to our communities

What does democracy in America mean to you? Does it mean a place where everyone has an equal opportunity to learn and grow to their full potential? Libraries are free and equally available to everyone, thus making them a cornerstone for our Democracy. The importance of a well-funded library in a community cannot be underestimated. It provides an opportunity for life-long learning for all. As J.K. Rowling stated “When in doubt, go to the library” ("Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”). This is great advice for learners of all ages. This is why I ask you to join me in thanking county Legislator Batman for his support of library funding. And don’t forget to vote in the election this November.