Letter: Life lessons from two local legends

Our community lost two gentlemen in the final week of February. Jack Graney and Bill “Coach” Huther are now smiling down on us.

Jack and Coach had a great deal in common. Each was devoted to his family, surrounded by an amazing wife and loving children and grandchildren. They both cared deeply about others. It was never about them, always about others. Those of us who knew these two men were able to learn valuable lessons from the way they lived.

Who starts every day with a six-mile run followed by a Church service -- for thirty-six years? That would be Jack Graney. It was recently said that Jack was not a “cup half full” guy but an “overflowing cup” guy. His can-do spirit was infectious. If something went wrong, he would turn his energies to fixing the problem. He would treasure competition but make it fun. If trouble came along, Jack would be there for you. He was as solid as they come.