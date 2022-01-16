Letter: Limit power of public labor unions

There are two lessons that this pandemic should teach us about labor. The first one is that people generally look out for their own interests. The second is that public sector labor unions often fail to promote the public’s interest. Franklin Roosevelt recognized the problem of public unions when he stated, “All Government employees should realize that the process of collective bargaining, as usually understood, cannot be transplanted into the public service.” Public institutions should naturally be run by the people via the process of voting. When labor unions hold large influence over our institutions, they damage the ability of the people to run their government. Police unions shield bad police officers, ultimately harming the people. Teacher unions coddle teachers, while workers in private manufacturing and retail sectors carry on their face to face activities. If we value the education of our children and the credibility of our public institutions, we need to limit the power of public labor unions. Granted, we have had some extraordinary circumstances lately. However, Roosevelt opposed public union strikes and collective bargaining for good reason: they hold hostage the will of the people and the people’s treasury. “Public servants” should serve the public.