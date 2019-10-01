If you have an interest in the future years of human kind's living on planet Earth with any sort of decency, you might want to see the message delivered by one 16-year-old girl.
Greta Thunberg spends most of an hour on the daily program of democracynow.org. Greta is expressive, cute and expressive, as her face reveals her heartfelt scientific knowledge.
All of this is in contrast to our blustering liar in chief, Donald Trump. Trump has shown himself, again and again and always, to be one obscene, nasty con-man, who is trying to sell us all down the river, to a Hell On Earth.
For a contrast, check out democracynow.org, and spend an hour thinking of our future, led by one cute girl who listens to the science.
David Kauber
Aurora