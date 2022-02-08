 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Local GOP needs to define Jan. 6

The Republican National Committee called the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection “legitimate political discourse” as they censured Republicans who dared to sit on a committee that is looking into what happened that day. Rioters smashed their way into the Capitol building, destroying property, assaulting police officers, and looked for officials to hang from a gallows built outside the Capitol as they sought to stop the certification of results of a free and fair election. So we need to ask our local Republicans, do you believe the events of Jan. 6 were legitimate political discourse? Your words matter. All over the country there are people serving and running as Republicans who believe that the people who trashed the Capitol that day were justified and some framing the rioters now on trial as victims. These Republicans are spreading disinformation and undermining our election process and political systems by putting forward baseless accusations as they work to forward legislation that seeks to limit access to voting and in some places working for laws that would allow state legislatures to disregard election results entirely, leaving them to choose their preferred candidates as the winners. Republican support for these rioters has resulted in more aggressive tactics by their members and zealots all over the country as they have been harassing election officials and workers as they do their jobs. As the National Republican Party endorses or fails to speak out against this kind of action, it is on our local Republicans to state exactly where they stand on what is legitimate political discourse and if they welcome this kind of discourse here in Cayuga County. Our local Republicans need to tell us if they trust the Cayuga County Board of Elections to do its job. You cannot just stay silent as the nation burns and passively reap the benefit of political anger. Forget political expediency and potential blowback from either side. Step up and tell the voters exactly where you stand on these events and these issues so we know what kind of officials we have running our county and state.

Thom Higgins

Weedsport

