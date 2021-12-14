Letter: Local health departments need support

All of us, whether rich or poor, Republican or Democrat, white, black, or brown, wish our families to be safe and healthy. To accomplish this, our communities must be healthy as well. Now, New York is in a state of emergency, a crisis brought on by the global pandemic. We are exhausted by the daily impact of this crisis on our lives. Increasing numbers are struggling with loss of business, and worse, loss of friends and family. Sadly, we face this challenge weakened by a lack of united commitment to protect our community.

Our local health departments have shared critical COVID information about the need for masks, vaccines and physical distancing throughout the pandemic. These recommendations have been complicated with misinformation circulating through the community, which in turn, creates uncertainty and fear.

The health departments need the support of our elected community leaders to help citizens understand and follow the health department recommendations. In Wayne County this support has been weak at best. Few have received regular updated reports or a concerned call from a town or county official? Similarly, our two state representatives have not taken a role in leading us out of this crisis. I have received communication from both, one focused on hunting and the other on a Veteran’s Day celebration. Nothing about our health crisis. It’s difficult to understand the near silence about our safety and health care needs from those who have accepted leadership roles in our community.

But the blame for a chaotic community response must be shared by all of us. This is a time for unity. We cannot succumb to the political divide that has poisoned our nation. It has denied us the strength of united commitment and urges reluctance to participate with the guidance available to us. We have a choice and can do better. It will take the county health departments, our elected leaders and the rest of us working together to end this crisis.

Mary Rehor

Williamson

