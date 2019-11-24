The Auburn City Council has had a mantra and vision of more diversity for the city of Auburn. Voters have recently affirmed that belief by electing Tim Locastro to the city council. As for myself and numerous people I know we look forward to the fresh voice and new perspective of a sound and practical business approach Tim will bring to government. Thank you for "stepping up to the plate" and running for office.
It was a pleasure to work with Tim these past few months while campaigning, congratulations on your win and no doubt you will face some adversity along the way. However, discussion, disagreement and debate add to the process of good government - good luck!
Tom Adessa
Auburn