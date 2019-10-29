Being a native Auburnian for well over 50 years and now residing in Florida, I have been aware of the current candidates for various positions available for the city of Auburn.
A candidate currently running for city council is a longtime friend Tim Locastro. I have the privilege of knowing Timmy for many years and still have much contact with him. Together we cheer for his son, Timmy, playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Young Timmy got to where he is today by patience, strong family, hard work and lastly dedication. All these qualities were taught to him by his mother Colleen and father Timmy. So what this shows is what Tim Locastro can do for the citizens of Auburn. He has the ability to communicate with everybody and knows what hard work can accomplish. I have never known Tim to refuse any person's request for help no matter what the situation may be. He has always been a person who sets goals and accomplishes these goals no matter how long it may take. He is a person who always shows respect to everyone.
In conclusion, I endorse Tim Locastro for city council. He will be a person who will do his best at all times for the citizens of Auburn and people will see why he is a true friend and hopefully become a friend of yours as well.
You have free articles remaining.
Tony Iacobelli
Winter Haven