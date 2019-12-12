On Nov. 21, The Citizen’s front page had a photo and article about city council candidate Tim Locastro and on the front page of the sports section was a photo and article about Tim Locastro the professional baseball player!
My question is this: Is this the first time in the history of The Citizen that a father-son have both been on the cover pages of both news and sports page?
Stephen Bersani
Auburn