I am proud to write in support of Tim Locastro’s candidacy for Auburn City Council. I have known Tim and his family for over 20 years. Tim cares for this community and that is why he is running for city council.
When you think about the qualities you want in a public servant, I would say the following:
• The ability to listen to constituents.
• Do what is right and not what is politically expedient.
• Keep your commitments.
Tim Locastro lives by these qualities in his personal and professional life.
Tim is as honest as the day is long, and he is running not because he needs to, but because he wants to help make a difference and work with others to make Auburn a great place to live and raise a family. Tim is not a politician — he’s just a citizen who has new ideas to make positive change in Auburn. Tim is running for for city council for the right reasons. Tim has taken the time in the past several months, to go into the neighborhoods and listen to what residents would like the city to work on. We need Tim’s common sense and work ethic representing the residents of Auburn. If you want someone who will represent you and your family and work hard every day — vote for Tim Locastro.
Matthew Chadderdon
Auburn