Letter: Look at what the parties stand for

During these times of uncertainty, we cannot allow public messaging or GOP lies and distortions, therefore please consider the following information so you can make an informed decision:

Democrats stand for: Continue supporting Ukraine, strengthen Social Security, assist lower income students with eliminating partial student loans, strengthen voter laws, hold the rich and corporations accountable and finally start paying their fair share of taxes, lowering taxes for the poor and middle class, making health insurance more affordable, strengthen gun laws, hold the former POTUS (Donald Trump) accountable for the Jan. 6 insurrection/coup attempt and the stolen classified and top secret documents scandal, promote democracy around the world and lower health care and drug costs and lower insulin and drugs for the entire country. Lastly, the Democrats support Roe v. Wade and a woman's right to equal health care.

Republicans stand for: Oppose Roe v. Wade even if incest or rape is involved and will prosecute medical citizens around the country who perform the same, allowing the former POTUS to get away with impeachment scandals and Jan. 6 and not paying his fair share of taxes, downplay the Jan. 6 insurrection/coup attempt, promote scandals throughout the country, continue promoting election scandals and encourage voter suppression around the country, Sen. Scott Perry (R) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R) have both mentioned raising taxes on the poor and middle class and doing away with Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and welfare, stopping assistance for student loan debts, raising health care on everybody, and have already said they intend to stop assisting Ukraine and their battle against Russia, lowering taxes on the rich and corporations, support denialism of our elections when they lose and election and create falsehoods and doubts around America that our elections are corrupt. Basically speaking, the GOP/Republican's stand for absolutely nothing!

These are your choices and if anybody is listening, check the Senate race in New Hampshire as the GOP candidate is an election denier who is promoting nothing more than division and falsehoods.

The choices are clear, and we hope that all persons of good faith will not themselves be persuaded by the negative and false messaging being spewed by the GOP and vote with knowledge and your hearts. We ask that you vote Blue on every ticket.

Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo

Auburn