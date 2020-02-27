Letter: Look closer at Katko's interests

Several mailers were sent to households in District 24 over the last month by American Action Network. In the mailer, U.S. Rep. John Katko proudly announced H.R. 19, The Lower Costs, More Cures Act of 2019. I took time to research further.

H.R. 19 is a bill proposed by House Republicans. It was created to compete with H.R. 3, a bill sponsored by Democrats that passed the House on Dec. 12. Both bills address the high cost of drugs paid by citizens who qualify for Medicare. The bills will attempt to reduce costs by capping the out of pocket cost for drugs per year. H.R. 19 would cap at $3,100 and H.R. 3 would cap at $2,000. Both bills would require negotiating with drug companies to set fair prices. The biggest difference is that H.R. 3 would extend those fair prices to all citizens, not just those on Medicare. Through the savings, H.R. 3 provides increased funds for drug research and development.

Now which bill would benefit your family and community more? The Katko mailer claims that “liberals will block access to lifesaving cures” when it is H.R. 3 that increases funds for this research? Looking closer, it is clear that H.R. 19 offers advantage to drug companies. Once more, Mr. Katko is working in the interests of companies that support his public office and not in our best interests.