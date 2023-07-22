I write this article about our politicians that we have elected and the close relatives of politicians.

First, let's start out with Hunter Biden. He had agreed to a plea deal about his taxes that he didn't pay. He lied about that and tax evasion is a federal offense, has jail time and perjury. He got off real light. Very lucky man. Hunter Biden is not above the law, no matter if he is the son of President Joe Biden. He disgraced himself, his family and President Joe Biden. He was very lucky he did not have to serve prison time for those crimes.

George Santos — this man has lied himself through Congress and too is a disgrace and should be thrown out of the House of Representatives. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defends him all the way, which is totally wrong, to hold power.

Former President Donald John Trump is a pathological liar every day. Every time he opens up his mouth he is lying. How much more evidence do we need to prove he is a crooked liar? I ask you, the American people, is this what you really want running our great country? Is this the normal thing in our government today? If it is, God help us all. These men, Donald Trump, Hunter Biden and George Santos, are not above the law.

It is a long way before November 2024. Give all this some real deep thought. Think hard on all this. The hate and jealousy are at an all-time high. If the American people can't see this, God help us all. American people, tell the truth and the truth will set you free.

Remember this, the American people voted these lying politicians into office, and we can vote them out. It does not matter Republican, Democrat or independent.

God bless the United States of America.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn