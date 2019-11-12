Some things never change. Here I am once again having to confront The Citizen for refusing to publish my last letter. I have patiently waited many weeks for it to appear and it never did. That means it ended up in the trash can once again, adding to the almost 300 in the 30 years I've been writing. Time and again I've been told by The Citizen not to be too repetitive in the subject matter I submitted. So I've changed the subject matter to be on a less serious subject matter compared to the serious subject matter such as politics.
I don't think The Citizen needs any more Trump or Katko letters. It seems like The Citizen has one in every day in their huge opinion page when one or two a day are published. It doesn't need me to do the same type of letters. And what's up, Citizen, to catering to all of these one-and-done letter writers? Oh wow, they can all say they've written one letter to the paper. Yeah, really something to be proud of. Nobody's that busy they can't spend a half hour weekly writing a letter, but no, they don't have any stick-to-it-ism to do it like I do. I take the time, make the effort, spend the 55 cents on a stamp, and what do I get out of it but being totally disrespected and getting thrown under the bus.
What was so bad about my last letter it had to be trashed? People in it were being interviewed about their occupations. One had a job in a bakery making loaves of bread. Another had a job as a wrestler in New Japan Wrestling. And another had the job as a movie critic.
You have free articles remaining.
I thought it was worth being published for maybe a laugh or two. But no, the serious thinkers at The Citizen had to prioritize once again the Trump and Katko letters.
Murray Lynch
Auburn