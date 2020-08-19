Letter: Make anti-maskers wait for treatment

Apparently those folks who refuse to wear a mask see it as a "freedom" issue and not the "life or death" issue which the health experts understand it to be.
Certainly television has provided extensive coverage over the past several months of what medical personnel have been going through, proving the insurmountable task and total responsibility of having daily faced the overwhelming demands by those who have fallen seriously ill with the COVID-19 virus. The medical community has shown the need that all of us should “wear a mask!” (The reason for wearing a mask is so darn obvious that even my 5-year-old great-grandchild recognizes why. He says “even the raccoon wears a mask and washes his hands so he can stay healthy!”)
It's been proven that this virus — like many others — can be caught simply by breathing. We've been told that these are called “airborne diseases” and are caused by microorganisms called “pathogens” that are primarily dispersed through moist air droplets or dust. Using air as transportation, pathogens use your respiratory tract as a channel for both entrance and exit via breathing, coughing or sneezing.
In 1918 the world experienced the last most deadly pandemic that is known as the "Spanish flu" and an estimated third of the world's population became infected and the virus killed approximately 50 million people worldwide. The one we're now experiencing won't go away anytime soon and given the haphazard way folks are responding to it here, there could result in the same number of millions killed by the time it comes to an end!
There is a remedy that could be considered — since we have the technology to do it — and it would entail the use of the face recognition that currently has been developed. Taking pictures of faceless folks currently out in public could be captured in a mass collection file and later — when the party is in "need of medical help" — the hospital would be able to match their face to what is indicated in the computer's saved files. And if the face matches the saved photo without a mask then have them go to the end of the line and wait till others who do deserve treatment, get theirs first! (Just a suggestion — perhaps a well-deserved one — but only for those folks who don't believe in “doing unto others” … that which is correct!)
Joyce H. Smith-Moore
Auburn
