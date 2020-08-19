Letter: Make anti-maskers wait for treatment

There is a remedy that could be considered — since we have the technology to do it — and it would entail the use of the face recognition that currently has been developed. Taking pictures of faceless folks currently out in public could be captured in a mass collection file and later — when the party is in "need of medical help" — the hospital would be able to match their face to what is indicated in the computer's saved files. And if the face matches the saved photo without a mask then have them go to the end of the line and wait till others who do deserve treatment, get theirs first! (Just a suggestion — perhaps a well-deserved one — but only for those folks who don't believe in “doing unto others” … that which is correct!)