Letter: Make Auburn a tourism destination

What do Lucille Ball and Ted Case have in common?

Each wanted their New York State hometown of Jamestown and Auburn (respectively) to be a destination for the celebration of their achievements.

Whose vision became reality?

Case’s contributions were so extraordinary that the Smithsonian Institute of Washington D.C. asked to exhibit his scientific apparatus, but Case declined the honor. Instead, he donated the entire Willard estate at 203 Genesee Street under the condition that its mansion, greenhouse laboratory, and carriage house become a permanent museum for sound-on-film history, for Movietone, and for a place to view talking movies.

Unfortunately, the next caretakers disregarded his request and used the estate for everything but a celebration of Case’s scientific labors and accomplishments that advanced every aspect of the world’s culture.

On the other hand, we all love Lucy. About 190 miles southwest of Auburn is the National Comedy Center based on Lucy’s vision for her hometown of Jamestown.

One year after its opening in 2018, this museum drew 66,000 visitors from 50 states and 18 countries and delivered a huge economic impact to Western New York.

According to the Center, visitors in 2019 indicated they were drawn to the museum but spent significantly while in the area: 59% of non-resident visitors stayed for two or more days; 78% ate in local restaurants; 38% stayed in a hotel, AirBnB or other lodging; and 35% visited other attractions. On average, each group spent $365.00. 86% indicated they were likely to visit the Comedy Center again in the future.

To Auburn City Council and CEDA: Let’s embrace the moment. Owners of the vacant Schine downtown movie theater are looking for a profitable and sustainable identity. Let’s suggest they glean successful practices from Jamestown, establish The National Movie Museum, and help boost our economy to the moon and back!

Please strongly consider Ted Case’s vision that his beloved hometown of Auburn, NY become a destination to gather, to learn, to celebrate, to enjoy the world’s favorite pastime, movies.

Toni and Luke Colella

Auburn

Toni and Luke Colella are co-authors of "Now We’re Talking ... The Story of Theodore W. Case and Sound-on-Film."