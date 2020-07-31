Letter: Make climate change an election issue

Earlier this month, Central New York’s Congressional Representative John Katko joined a bipartisan group of four other Republicans and five Democrats in co-sponsoring the Growing Climate Solutions Act a companion bill to a bipartisan Senate bill of the same name.
Agriculture is a challenging sector in which to address greenhouse gas emissions and the Growing Climate Solutions Act provides the incentive for farmers and foresters to engage in more sustainable practices by helping them access the lucrative carbon credit markets and get paid for the emissions they reduce and the carbon they sequester. Rep. Katko deserves credit for co-sponsoring this bill.
It is encouraging to see more bipartisan action on climate change and to see the issue being raised more frequently in political campaigns. As another campaign approaches Central New Yorkers are fortunate that both candidates seeking to represent them in Congress have articulated the need for bipartisan climate action by Congress.
And Central New Yorkers therefore have a unique opportunity to move the policy debate forward by insisting that candidates focus on solutions to the crisis during the campaign, instead of on tangential considerations such as the candidates’ positions on the Paris Climate Agreement, their personal feelings about technologies such as nuclear power or hydrofracking, or by environmental scores given out by interest groups. The candidate that commits to supporting legislation in the next Congress that will meaningfully cut planet warming emissions, minimally at a rate called for in the Paris Agreement, should receive the votes of Central New Yorkers who are worried about climate change.
Jennifer Raichel
Westbury
