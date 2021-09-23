Letter: Make COVID-19 tests widely available

As a physician, I feel New York needs to urgently buy and distribute rapid COVID tests widely throughout the state for vulnerable populations and the general population. My experience working with those in poverty in our state has shown that people are not participating in testing due to a number of reasons including mild symptoms, mistrust, psychiatric illness, addiction and inconvenience. I often am told by fellow medical practitioners that there are plenty of resources and people should just go to testing centers and get the PCR tests which are the gold standard. This sounds terrific, but the often hours-long wait is not reality for close to half of the population who don't want to do so for the above and other reasons. Thus, along with lagging vaccination rates, disease continues to be spread with no end in sight.

Our team has begun to use and advocate universal use of the over-the-counter rapid COVID antigen tests. For patients, staff or trainees with any symptoms or if they simply want a test and can't or won't go to testing centers, we do it on the spot with a result in minutes. After we started this, our first patient tested positive. It was eye-opening. I also had a family member who tried multiple testing centers and saw hours-long waits or was turned away and had given up. I suggested getting the kit at Kinney's, which they purchased and the person was positive. Many people aren't aware these are even options. Ohio, Minnesota and Delaware are examples of states which provide these tests free of charge to all residents. We need to bulk produce and purchase these tests and get them into the hands of everyone, but particularly the vulnerable, as soon as possible. Lives depend on it.