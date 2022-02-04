Letter: Make health-care attire winter friendly

I have been asked if I would put in this in your (our) newspaper so I will for these health care workers. I'm hoping others might agree with them, along with me.

Some of the companies really might not have dealt with this concern yet. People, young and older, wish as healthcare workers regarding the uniforms they wear, if you might consider making these uniforms a little bit heavier for the cooler winter months?

Yes, they might cost a little more, but just think about it all right? Thank you.

Shirley Martinez

Auburn

