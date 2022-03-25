Letter: Make maternal health part of state budget

The Citizen’s recent article on pregnancy-related deaths highlights an important health crisis. While that study focused on national deaths, New York ranks 23rd in the nation for its maternal mortality rate. These risks are even more prevalent among communities of color. Black women are more than three times more likely to die of pregnancy-related death than white women.

Governor Hochul’s inclusion of expanded postpartum Medicaid coverage in the 2023 proposed budget plays an important role in improving maternal health.

As a volunteer with the American Heart Association, I am proud that we and other health organizations recognize the need to address this problem by expanding current Medicaid coverage period from 60 days to 12 months postpartum. We are glad to see the proposed executive budget is helping individuals receive the medical care they need to be screened for risk factors that plague postpartum individuals such as:

• heart disease

• hypertension

• diabetes

• postpartum depression

• substance use

We must make sure individuals have more postpartum care during their first year after birth. Growing evidence suggests pregnancy complications could mean future health risks, particularly heart disease and stroke.

Extending eligibility to 12 months after the end of pregnancy would provide an automatic coverage pathway during a vulnerable time. It would positively impact the long-term health and well-being of pregnant and birthing individuals, their families, and their communities.

We’re happy the governor is proposing comprehensive statewide action to address maternal mortality and urge the executive and legislature to include these measures in the budget.

Tanya Paul

Syracuse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0