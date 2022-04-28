Letter: Make the rich pay their fair share

Although President Biden is being blamed for the high costs Americans are having to put up with, it's (mostly) big business(es) who are entirely at fault for it! Let me explain.

It's fairly obvious to most that it's the very rich who generate their income (usually) from any number of sources. For many, they realize their profits from what they are (usually) directly and/or indirectly in control of and/or own and the income they generate is being made by the profit and/or services sold to the consumer … which is you, the average American. And it is you who will ultimately be paying for those marked-up prices for those goods and/or services ... right?

The president has publicly stated he “would like to tax the wealthy because they're not paying their fair share” and most taxpayers agree that would only be fair that they do it. Unfortunately there is only a small percentage of the wealthy who are willing to do it. The vast majority not only don't want to do it but they're making sure they don't have to. And, for those paying any attention to what's going on in Washington, it's pretty obvious how they're doing it. The president's efforts to get Congress to enact legislation that would make them "pay their fair share" is repeatedly being shot down by the Republican Party. (That fact alone should make one wonder "who's really in control of what's really happening inside government?")

Keep in mind that it was in the past two years we saw a big surge of pay increases and benefits that many companies (finally) gave their employees. It is that fact alone which was the justification for most of those same companies to now feel justified in hiking up their prices! (After all, they feel justification for making up for all the pay raises and benefits they had to provide their employees.)

Over the decades we oldsters have seen the same old thing repeating itself and thus the expression that "the rich get richer and the poor get poorer" truly does hold true!

As a member of the clergy, I see what most big businesses are doing and it is proof indeed of not being very Christian-like at all! (Is it any wonder why the words “God bless America” might be a troublesome thought for the Man upstairs!)

The Rev. Joyce H. Smith

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0