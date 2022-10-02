Letter: Make the right choice for state Senate

Choice No. 1 is Justin Coretti, the Conservative Party candidate who supports our Constitutional Second Amendment rights, opposes the no-cash-bail laws endangering our citizenry, opposes the funding of sanctuary cities that allow criminal illegal aliens to be released to our streets rather than deported, believes in smaller government, and believes in protecting life in the womb.

Choice No. 2 is Rachel May or Julie Abbott. Both these candidates support ever-increasing bloat of government, both support un-Constitutional gun restrictions, both support funding sanctuary cities that allow criminal illegal aliens to return to our streets, both support the funding of Planned Parenthood (which not only now makes money through the abortion industry but is also front and center in the new industry related to gender reassignments of children and young adults), and both support economic policies that will drive taxes higher and drive more people from New York.