Letter: Make the Schine a destination again

The Schine doesn't shine anymore. But it could. After reading a letter in The Citizen written by Tony and Luke Colella (authors of the book "Now we're Talking") about the possibilities of the Auburn Schine Theater becoming a museum for the Theodore Case memorabilia, it made a lot of sense.

The Schine is right on one of the historical trails, starting at North Street through South Street, which includes the Seward House, the Case Mansion to the home of Harriet Tubman. For the tourists, it would be a prime spot to visit and know the history of one of the great inventors of the 20th century.