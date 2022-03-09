Letter: Make your voice heard on climate change

Thank you to Kip Coerper for his mention of the Syracuse chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby in his Green Corner column on March 5. As the recent report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change makes clear, greenhouse gases continue to pollute and warm our atmosphere, and our window of opportunity to avert the most severe effects of climate change is closing.

We need to reduce emissions rapidly. Scientists and economists agree that the most powerful tool to do that is carbon pricing. This charges a fee to the gas and oil industries when they extract fossil fuels from the earth. Refunding the fee back to every citizen will protect households from rising energy costs. At the same time, rising fossil fuel costs will drive every sector of the economy toward green alternatives, which are getting cheaper year by year.

We can each make individual choices that shrink our carbon footprint, but we can also use our voices to create the political will in Washington to enact effective policies on a national level, with massively greater impact.

Now is the perfect time to contact Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, and tell them that carbon-fee-and-dividend should be a centerpiece of the reconciliation package the Senate is working on. Your voice should be heard.

Martha Viglietta

Manlius

