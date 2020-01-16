Letter: Making progress takes cooperation

As we have a new year come in, I strongly believe we should try some new year compromise. I hope and pray Republicans and Democrats can work together without shouting, calling names and yelling at one another. Try and get the following problems solved:

1. Infrastructure bills passed for bridges, highways and airport repairs.

2. Don't pass legalizing marijuana, but have a discipline and respect bill passed.

3. Clean up our lakes, rivers and all waterways from this algae pollution problem and lead in the water.

4. Give code enforcement more authority to go after these people who don't want to take care of their property, clean up junk, cut their grass, trim their weeds up. Fine these people big time, and people who have fleas and bed bugs is a big problem in our community.

5. Crack down on welfare and food stamp abuse, get your local politicians involved for their help.

We have to work together on racism and bigots, we are all in this together, let's act like it. The city manager, council people, let's clean up our city.

6. Drugs — this is a huge problem. Support our local police, state troopers, city and county police officers. They put their lives on the line for all of us every day.