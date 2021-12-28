Letter: Manchin's deception hurts many Americans

Just two things are on my Christmas agenda that makes me feel compelled to express my opinion.

For eight or so months now, Sen. Joe Manchin has teetered with the Build Back Better bill. His noncommittal has caused the whittling of several programs and needs of Americans who unlike himself need help. At one point, I was silently applauding his stance as he didn’t fall over to the gutting GOP. But in the next breath, I was disappointed he wouldn’t see the bill for what it was, a re-stacking of Jenga blocks that Trump arms wiped across the table in his self-centered tirade of “just because I am the Chosen One” (he once said).

But Manchin probably lost more respect with the stint by going on Fox, propaganda channel for Trump, to say no. He deceived the entire Senate, House, the president and the nation by one, not communicating his decision directly to those who should have received it first; two, of all places, Fox News. How ironic that “sly as a fox “ is what describes Manchin. Does he ever go deep into coal mines with the low-paid miners for 12 hours at a time, where danger lurks in the smallest crevice of the tunnel that can trap, kill and leave children without their fathers or mothers?

My second item, as China continues its genocide, our American delegation is not attending, showing our dissatisfaction of the Chinese government’s actions against humanity.

As much as our athletes have looked forward to the winter games, trained all of the last four years, I think they too, should boycott the games. I’d rather it be each athlete's personal choice and not receive repercussions from the coaches and team. But, a team's choice says a lot of the unity of the US Olympians.

A recent article broke down the selection of hosts. I took the article to mean that the IOC has biases based on countries who flaunt wealth. But at what cost, to the Uyghurs, Muslims, women and children forced into labor and sterilization by China? How can the IOC have integrity and open mindedness with all of that inhumanity going on?

Finally, may the season of Jesus’s birth renew the spirit of love to one another and reunites a global love of all!

Happy New Year!

R.L. Searles

Sennett

