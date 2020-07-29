Letter: Manktelow's focus on guns tone deaf

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 22, I received a flyer in the mail from my New York state assemblyman. In light of everything going on with the COVID-19 pandemic and urgent economic crisis, I expected the flyer to contain updated information regarding the virus or perhaps a survey about what services constituents feel they need most.

Instead, I was completely outraged to discover that precious taxpayer money had been used to send out a flyer entitled “Manktelow’s Firearm Digest.” The “Digest” provided information detailing a list of gun-related legislation for which Mr. Manktelow had cast a “No” vote. Thankfully, important common-sense legislation such as the Red Flag Law and Safe Storage Act have passed into law despite Manktelow’s no votes.

At a time when people are facing record unemployment, navigating the loss of their health insurance, struggling to put food on the table, and living in fear of getting the deadly Covid virus, I find Manktelow’s “Digest” of information to be completely tone deaf.

The picture on the flyer shows a group of hunters sitting around the campfire without a care in the world, but perhaps worried that they will have to register their homemade “ghost” gun. I don’t know about you but my priorities are completely different from that of Assemblyman Manktelow.