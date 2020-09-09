Letter: Manufacturers, farmers can work together

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard Glenister is right to be very concerned about corn farmers and corn prices ("Katko should try helping corn farmers," Sept. 1). However, domestic U.S. manufacturing and agriculture are better off working together rather than opposing each other.

Farmers and ranchers have been harmed for many years by globalists in Washington who believed the United States could import its way to prosperity. But Brazil, for example, subsidized its soybean and corn production to undercut foreign markets. Similarly, Mexico and Canada flooded the U.S. with cattle and beef. The United States needs an agro-industry strategy to restore profitable prices for family farmers and ranchers.

Steelmakers like Nucor have been in a similar position. For decades, China, Turkey, and other countries have subsidized steel production and exported to the U.S., killing domestic jobs. Worse, Canada and Mexico have served as way stations when China has flooded steel into our market.

Congressman Katko was right to support tariffs against Mexico and Turkey to protect jobs in Auburn and across the nation. Consumers of products like automobiles and toasters have seen no price increases as a result of this trade action. Katko also rightly supported the CARES Act, which provided COVID relief for struggling farmers and workers.