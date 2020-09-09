Letter: Manufacturers, farmers can work together

Richard Glenister is right to be very concerned about corn farmers and corn prices ("Katko should try helping corn farmers," Sept. 1). However, domestic U.S. manufacturing and agriculture are better off working together rather than opposing each other.
Farmers and ranchers have been harmed for many years by globalists in Washington who believed the United States could import its way to prosperity. But Brazil, for example, subsidized its soybean and corn production to undercut foreign markets. Similarly, Mexico and Canada flooded the U.S. with cattle and beef. The United States needs an agro-industry strategy to restore profitable prices for family farmers and ranchers.
Steelmakers like Nucor have been in a similar position. For decades, China, Turkey, and other countries have subsidized steel production and exported to the U.S., killing domestic jobs. Worse, Canada and Mexico have served as way stations when China has flooded steel into our market.
Congressman Katko was right to support tariffs against Mexico and Turkey to protect jobs in Auburn and across the nation. Consumers of products like automobiles and toasters have seen no price increases as a result of this trade action. Katko also rightly supported the CARES Act, which provided COVID relief for struggling farmers and workers.
Nucor Steel, which has a facility in Auburn, sees itself in the same position as agricultural producers — a raw goods supplier harmed by unfair trade practices. Nucor helps lead the Coalition for a Prosperous America, which advocates for farmers, ranchers, manufacturers, and organized labor seeking balanced trade, an end to trade cheating, and increased prosperity for all producers of goods, food, and textiles. American producers should come together to fight Wall Street free traders who have happily profited from the offshoring of these important industries.
Michael Stumo
Sheffield, Massachusetts
Michael Stumo is CEO of the Coalition for a Prosperous America.
