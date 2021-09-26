Letter: Many Founding Mothers were against abortion

In anticipation of the SCOTUS Dobbs ruling which may place limits on abortion, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke about New York being a haven for women from other states seeking abortions. The realization that New York has no real limitations on the practice is disconcerting. However, it is a scandal that the governor made the statement in New York City’s Central Park in front of the statue of Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Harriet Tubman. She claimed to be inspired by these great women.

Susan B. Anthony was the owner and publisher of The Revolution. Anthony, who lived in New York State, owned and produced The Revolution a few miles from Central Park, at its publishing office on Park Row. Other 19th century publications chose to be delicate and polite about pregnancy and childbirth. However, The Revolution broke that tradition. Lecturers like Anna Densmore French, who were featured in The Revolution, believed addressing embryology would enlighten consciences and stop, “premeditated child destruction before birth.”