Letter: Many in community deserving of praise

Here are some belated salutes: To the editor and staff of this newspaper — congratulations and thank you. You've kept us up to date and informed through this terrible COVID-19 winter and summer. I'm of the older generation that the pandemic forced into seclusion. I relied on you and was rewarded by your excellent reporting. I am amazed at the amount of energy required for The Citizen staff to step aside and withdraw to their home offices and still produce the newspaper every day. Ours was on the front porch first thing every morning. That's a tribute to the woman who delivers our paper. Thank you!
But I also want to thank the reporters who attended those awfully boring meetings at the county legislature, city council and school board. These are the critical activities of our local government. I am very grateful for the information you provided.
Thanks to the Auburn VA Clinic and the VA Medical Center in Syracuse. Throughout the pandemic, they have reliably provided prescriptions and advice.
The physicians and staff at Auburn Community Hospital were kind and professional when we were there in the emergency room and the surgical unit. Thank you all!
I salute our EMTs, police and fire departments — and the sheriffs deputies and volunteer firefighters around us — for their consistent presence and support.
Full disclosure: I am a Vietnam veteran. Respect for the US government was a given. Ours was the best democracy in the world. Of course there were differences of opinion, as there must always be. Yet we remained faithful to our institutions and the leaders who constructed them. The current administration has openly set out to bring down this monument to freedom. The phony TV salute of our cowardly chief executive is an insult to me and the memory of friends in my unit who died there. It is my hope and prayer that voters will end this aberration and renew their respect for this beloved country, the USA.
C. David Lansford
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!