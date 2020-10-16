Letter: Many in community deserving of praise

Here are some belated salutes: To the editor and staff of this newspaper — congratulations and thank you. You've kept us up to date and informed through this terrible COVID-19 winter and summer. I'm of the older generation that the pandemic forced into seclusion. I relied on you and was rewarded by your excellent reporting. I am amazed at the amount of energy required for The Citizen staff to step aside and withdraw to their home offices and still produce the newspaper every day. Ours was on the front porch first thing every morning. That's a tribute to the woman who delivers our paper. Thank you!

But I also want to thank the reporters who attended those awfully boring meetings at the county legislature, city council and school board. These are the critical activities of our local government. I am very grateful for the information you provided.

Thanks to the Auburn VA Clinic and the VA Medical Center in Syracuse. Throughout the pandemic, they have reliably provided prescriptions and advice.

The physicians and staff at Auburn Community Hospital were kind and professional when we were there in the emergency room and the surgical unit. Thank you all!

I salute our EMTs, police and fire departments — and the sheriffs deputies and volunteer firefighters around us — for their consistent presence and support.