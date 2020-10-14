Letter: Many projects helping our environment

Two hits and a home run.

First hit is a single, with the digester getting a grant to improve its operations and possibly receive more organic waste. Will there be a public dropoff point? Our landfill is closing and anything we can do to keep organic waste out of the landfills and methane gas out of the air, the better off we will be.

The second hit is for the solar project in Conquest that is moving forward. Solar works! My electricity has been 100% fossil fuel free (solar) since 3:54 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2016, producing 79,020 kw of electricity via "o sole mio."

The third hit is a three-run home run by the Boy Scouts of America Troop 11, who glue medallions to warn against dumping material into the catch basins in Moravia. Thank you! Any interest in expanding this type of idea to other parts of our watershed? After all, if we drop it, we drink it.

Hey, "Boomers," it's the seventh inning and Mother Earth needs us to clean up after ourselves! It appears that some of the "youth of America" (our grandchildren) want to help. We owe them a thank you and hope this program and others like it expand.

Don Dello Stritto

Sennett

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0