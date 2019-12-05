It is hard to believe a month has passed since Election Day, and that in another month, I will be sworn in as Cayuga County’s next District 12 Legislator. I cannot thank the voters enough who placed their trust and confidence in me as a first time candidate. I am honored to represent all residents of District 12.
When making the decision to pursue public office, the opinion of my husband and family mattered most to me. I wouldn’t have considered it without their support – which they gave unequivocally. I am grateful for their help over the past year and want to acknowledge my husband Fred, parents Mike & Yvonne Ottley, siblings Shannon Miller, Erin & Dan Walter, aunt Tina Ciaburri, and cousin Drew Scharoun.
The Friends of Trish Ottley Kerr campaign soon took on a life of its own and many hands contributed to its success. I want to personally thank my campaign Manager Debby McCormick who kept me on track, pushed me forward and helped in countless other ways. Thanks to my Treasurer Dave McKeon, Roger Beer, Joe Salzone, Terry Cuddy, and so many others including my campaign committee, donors, endorsers, volunteers and the Cayuga County Democratic Party. Your support and help carried me through this incredible experience.
I want to acknowledge my opponent Tom Adessa who chose to run a respectful campaign focused on the issues. I also want to acknowledge the many residents, community leaders and county workers who met with me over the course of the campaign to share their thoughts and concerns. I will always seek out and welcome these opportunities.
Since the election, I have continued to prioritize attendance at Legislative meetings and budget discussions in order to hit the ground running in 2020. I am excited to work with the full Legislative body to establish common goals and priorities for the coming year to address local needs and move Cayuga County forward.
Thank you again for your vote of confidence! Please contact me any time; I will always listen and do what I can to help.
Tricia Ottley Kerr
Auburn
Tricia Ottley Kerri is legislator-elect for Cayuga County Legislature District 12.