Letter: Marijuana's effects are mostly negative

I am in full agreement with the use of marijuana for medical reasons, treatment of PTSD, etc. However, the passing of New York's recreational marijuana law is going to bring a decline in the safety of all New Yorkers. If you read the negative results in states that have legalized marijuana you will find an increase in injury and death in automobile accidents while using. They have also found an increase in the number of adults under the influence driving with children in their vehicles, a disaster in the making. There is no good reason for the legalizing another substance that will lead to the decline of our health and safety other than to make money.

Our governor, who has spent New York into decline and mass exodus, was only too eager to sign the recreation use of marijuana into law for the money. Supporters say they can control its use by underage youth. How well have they done with alcohol, cigarettes and vaping? Not so good, just walk down the streets of any city. The article about our police chief's views on the subject was well written and informative, indicating what is going to happen: more accidents, crime, heartache and a gateway for our youth to other more powerful drugs. He also says he hopes marijuana users will be responsible by not driving; that's like hoping alcoholics won't drive if drinking and we know that doesn't happen. I hope you all noticed The Citizen's article on March 25, on the man arrested for a deadly car accident allegedly using a controlled substance and under that article online was the one on the man he killed. This scenario will occur more and more.