Letter: Mary Jones is an excellent justice for Owasco

I am writing in support of Owasco Town Justice Mary Jones. I have personally known Mary for several years. I still remember my first contact with Mary back in 1990. I was the Owasco Town Clerk and received a phone call from a law firm in Syracuse looking for information.

The caller was Mary Jones who was working in the capacity of her position as a paralegal. I later learned that we had many mutual friends and have continued our friendship since that time.

Mary Jones was an asset to our district attorney's office for 12 years working with the courts, law enforcement agencies and defense attorneys.

I have personal knowledge as to how valuable Mary was while in the district attorney's office as I was also court clerk for the Honorable John Steimle.

I worked closely with Mary on many judicial matters.

Mary Jones is an asset to the town of Owasco. Mary is approachable, compassionate and listens to both sides of the story, which makes her an excellent judge.

Through all the years as an Owasco resident and my professional career I have known many town justices. All of which were hard working people who cared about their community and public safety.

Experience matters. This election vote to re-elect Mary Jones.

Susan Querns

Owasco

