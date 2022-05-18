Letter: Mass shooting victims must be remembered

Today, I messaged President Biden, Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, Speaker Pelosi, Governor Hochul and Cayuga County officials. My request below went with sadness over the death of Auburn’s Andre Mackniel, an innocent victim murdered Saturday in Buffalo. Mr. Mackniel is the second Cayuga County victim of a mass shooting that I’m aware of ... the other, Sandy Hook Elementary’s school psychologist, Mary Sherlach, who summered on Owasco Lake and was to relocate there upon retirement, one year from the time of that mass shooting.

My request seeks designation of monthly days of mourning to commemorate those killed/injured each month in an American mass shooting; so far this year averaging 43/month. Readers, contact your representatives to designate monthly days of mourning, lest we allow the Buffalo mass shooting to fade from mind and heart, like so many other mass shooting tragedies.

Dear President Biden,

We endlessly say this epidemic must end ... and I'm not referring to COVID. ... I'm talking our MSE (Mass Shooting Epidemic), the scourge of homeland terrorism in these United States.

No essay, lament, rhetoric or legislation-to-date exists to significantly reduce, eliminate or effectively address our MSE. We need an action, now!

I call on you and Congress to instruct all Americans via local and state governing bodies to observe a collective day of mourning each month to interrupt complacency over America's MSE.

“U.S. law provides for the declaration of selected public observances by the President of the United States as designated by Congress or by the discretion of the President. In addition to annual commemorative events, the President may proclaim a day or period designated for mourning or prayer after ... major tragic events or disasters with serious casualties,” according to wikipedia.

From Jan. 1–May 14, 2022, America endured 195 mass shootings ... more than one per day, no matter how you define "mass shooting" ... much greater than any other society on earth!

I'm suggesting we interrupt ourselves once a month to publicly and collectively mourn our MSE victims, read aloud their names, and fly flags at half-mast all over the country. On an otherwise "normal" day each month, we stop to honor the loss of innocent lives taken and injured in mass shootings; to mourn with their loved ones; to collectively take action against America's mass shooting epidemic! Seems to me after a few "collective mourning days," Congress may finally be ready to enact legislation to truly address this hideous American scourge based on racism and other prejudices.

Melina Carnicelli

Auburn

