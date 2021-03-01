Letter: Mayor says he's done with the 'lies'

I often hear "the village looks nice," "you're doing a good job," or recently, "why aren't you running again?" The last was decided during my re-election four years ago when lying and false information were deemed tolerable.

While freedom protects the right to criticize, liberty gives the right to no longer subject myself and more important our family to unfounded lies and misinformation.

It has been my greatest honor to serve the residents of our village as your mayor. I'm a doer and make mistakes, however, I have served to the best of my ability and always told the truth.

Marty Hubbard

Skaneateles

Marty Hubbard is the mayor of the village of Skaneateles.

