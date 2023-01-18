Letter: McCarthy sold out totally to Trump

On the 15th round of voting, Kevin McCarthy became speaker of the House. I watched on TV all 15 rounds of voting. McCarthy, R-California, made many concessions to get to be speaker. Never before has 15 rounds been needed since 1856. It took a knockout, drag-out affair. He gave up one big concession. If any member of the House doesn't like what bill is being brought up, they can dismiss him as speaker. Kevin McCarthy is powerless, the weakest speaker in history.

It all happened on Jan. 6, 2023, two years after our Capitol was attacked by Donald Trump supporters. Kevin McCarthy said the next day after he became speaker that Donald Trump called him and supported him as speaker. Donald Trump called other Republicans to tell them to vote for McCarthy. Donald Trump, a crooked and liar, still has big support from the far right extreme right Republicans.

Two days after Jan. 6, 2021, the do-nothing Republicans were still supporting Trump, including Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy went to Florida and kissed Trump's butt for the support for speaker. He will always defend lying Donald Trump and so would the rest of Republicans.

The Jan. 6 Committee has overwhelming evidence of Trump's involvement and wanting people to lie for him. He has four referrals against him, never before in our country has this happened. Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked McCarthy about having a bipartisan Jan. 6 committee He said OK, but at the last minute he said no. That is a true story. Why? Because McCarthy went to see Trump for support for speaker. He even had his picture taken with lying Trump.

The Republican Congress supports the big lie, because they are liars themselves. You got to see it on TV. One Republican member wanted to fight with Matt Gaetz, R-Florida.

Remember this, my fellow Americans, all the lies backstabbing will not get Republicans any place at all and only big trouble. Just to protect crooked, lying Donald Trump, unfit to be president of our country. Nothing will get done at all. I say to the American people, wake up and pay attention to what is going on with our government in our country. The big lie will always go on, until Donald Trump is found guilty and put in jail.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn