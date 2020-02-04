Letter: McConnell betrays our nation's citizens

An SOB in the U.S. Senate? Yup, we have at least one SOB in this legislative branch of this so-called democracy. We have removed all doubt about who the mousy Mitch McConnell is. This sleaze-ball is most certainly a traitor to honest dealings and fair processes.

Witness testimony? Never.

A real trial? Not here in the U.S. Senate.

The physical appearance of this mousy man, McConnell, disclose his heart and soul of deception in supporting our Liar in Chief Donald J. Trump. This is the second of his most scurrilous acts, the other being a few years ago of denying the vetting of Judge Garland, President Obama's choice for a hearing by the senate for evaluating Garland's qualifications for entering the U.S. Supreme Court. Traitor McConnell is one mousy subversive of democracy while now kissing the arse of our Liar in Chief Trump.

Because it rates in some people's mind, I shall state some of my qualifications to state these obvious facts:

• Boys' State, June,1962 at Colgate University along with a fellow classmate, from Niagara Falls, to join 1,000 other boys in the end of our junior year in high school.

• U.S. Air Force, 1965 through 1969 in the stupid and illegal war of the United States against the country of Viet Nam