Letter: McKeon is the best choice for Democratic chair

Dave McKeon (a true Democrat) is a solid choice for Democratic chair in Cayuga County. I've know Dave for a long time. He's a decent, honest and knowledgeable man, and is more than qualified to lead Democrats into the future. Dave has broad and real goals on how the party should proceed locally. He has a genuine pulse on the community and knows what people expect of a leader. Dave follows in the footsteps of his dad, who led the party for several very successful years. Dave knows how the system works and how to communicate with others very effectively. He listens and speaks good common sense. Anyone who knows Dave, truly knows how passionate he is about issues and how he has a plan to solve issues. He's a determined man, who loves his faith, family and party, and has what it takes to be the Dems' leader. Simply put, he's your man. I strongly urge the committee to support Dave, and make him the next chair. Experience and dedication matter!