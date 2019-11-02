To the citizens of District 14, I am writing in support of Gwen Webber-McLeod's candidacy for Cayuga County Legislature, representing District 14. I have known Gwen on a professional and personal basis for over 10 years. We served together on the WISE Women's Advisory Board where Gwen was instrumental in helping the board to create and begin implementation of a strategic plan. In that process we became close colleagues and friends. I have observed and supported her efforts to create opportunities for young professionals, for underserved communities and for almost anyone who has a smart idea. Her mission is to serve and give back. She does so with grace, respect and a huge heart. In this role, Gwen's intellect and tireless energy will be put to work on behalf of the citizens of District 14. Equally importantly, Gwen's skill at collaboration and cooperation will help the entire legislature function better on behalf of the citizens of Cayuga County.
Please consider voting for Gwen. She is the right person at the right time.
Kathryn Adams
Skaneateles