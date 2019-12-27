The Dec. 24 letter from Mr. Robert D. Fitzmaurice is absolutely wacky and out of line.
First, The Citizen newspaper's news articles do not endorse, support or stand behind any candidate running for public office. I have never read a news article where they even made a comment in support of a candidate; this newspaper is absolutely "neutral" in every respect and they report "the facts."
Secondly, Mr. Fitzmaurice's comments and insults towards The Citizen are targeted towards the Democratic Party. My wife and I would like to point out that Donald Trump, in addition to insulting half of America, its NATO Allies, groped/sexually assaulted 22 women, supported an alleged child molester running for office in Alabama, insulted other political figures, insulted minorities/disabled reporter, locked up asylum seekers in concentration like cages and separated infants from their mothers, aligned himself with communist dictators, socialist and authoritarian rulers and afterwards counters anybody to include the Democratic Party whom either speaks out or says anything about him by calling them socialist, communist and dictators. Donald Trump also mocks and disrespects the American media because they report his conduct and behavior; this was a tactic of Russian Communist dictator Joseph Stalin and a German Nazi named Adolf Hitler. They would attack journalists if they even said a "bad word" about the ruling dictators.
Thirdly, I served three years in the USMC, six years in the USARNG and three years in the USNAVRES, and to listen to misinformed citizens like Mr. Fitzmaurice, who listens to a six-time medical deferment specialist draft dodger like Donald Trump, is truly remarkable. I strongly urge that you listen to the news and study your history and stay informed of current events as Donald Trump is facing a lot of indictments after he leaves office; he is trying to stay in office to run out the clock using "statute of limitation" on all of his crimes.
Lastly, the last time the world listened to "wanna be dictators like Donald Trump" their names were as follows: Pol Pot, Joseph Stalin, Vladimir Putin, Francisco Franco, Fidel Castro, Saddam Hussein, Adolf Hitler and many others who were critical of the media because they called out their behavior for what it was and it's called "anti-social"!
Andres Villamarzo
Auburn