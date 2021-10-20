 Skip to main content
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Memorial in Weedsport an emotional tribute

The Vietnam installation at Aqueduct Park in Weedsport on Route 31 was recently dedicated. The setting allows quiet reflection in a recently upgraded and landscaped park. Do take the time to stop, reflect and pay respect. The memorial is a remarkable and fitting tribute to the servicemen and women of the area. As a snapshot of world history, it brings home how this community gave the ultimate sacrifice. It is an emotionally moving tribute. Thank you to all the people that brought this home. To all our veterans, God bless you.

Sylvia Votra

Weedsport

