Letter: Men have responsibility for pregnancies too

In response to the letter "Having an abortion the same as murder," by John Bertonica:
How about you stick to your book with rules you believe are relevant. Don’t force that book on others. It is called separation of church and state. Funny you say, "if you don’t want a child then use birth control or keep your legs closed," but no mention of a man keeping his fly shut. What gives you the right to be judge and jury regarding all the facts and circumstances pertaining to women’s right to choose!
Get educated!
Christina Tabone
Sennett