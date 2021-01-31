Letter: Mentoring children has many benefits

January traditionally is designated as National Mentoring Month, a time when we raise public awareness of the long-lasting benefits of connecting children to caring adult mentors who offer advice, companionship and a chance for a brighter future.
This January, following nearly a year of COVID fatigue, it is even more important that we address the evolving needs of the millions of school children across the country who have been adversely affected by stay-at-home learning and physical isolation from teachers and classmates. During these challenging times, mentoring can significantly help children boost their self-esteem and improve their social interactions with their peers as well as with adults. Whether through school-sponsored mentoring programs or programs organized by nonprofit groups, the mentoring experience offers children hope for success and a better life.
Countless studies over the years have pointed to the long-term benefits of mentoring. Indeed, the presence of a mentor in a child’s life offers that child a better chance of completing his or her education, pursuing a fulfilling career path, and becoming a responsible adult who ultimately will give back to the community. The New York State Mentoring Program, chaired by former New York First Lady Matilda R. Cuomo, currently works with hundreds of elementary and middle schools across the state that are sponsoring local mentoring sites. The program, originally created by Mrs. Cuomo in the 1980s and reinstated in 2015 by her son, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, matches students with screened and trained volunteer mentors who guide mentees in making positive life choices.
In response to COVID, the NYS Mentoring Program has established virtual mentoring methods for those schools closed to in-classroom participation. While not as ideal as on-site mentoring, virtual mentoring is a viable option that benefits children through online support and positive interactions with mentors and schoolmates. (For further information on the NYS Mentoring Program, visit www.ny.gov/mentoring.) As noted in the governor’s proclamation last year designating January as New York Mentoring Month, “it is fitting that all New Yorkers recognize the importance of mentoring, acknowledge the dedicated individuals who serve as mentors, and encourage more citizens to help build a brighter future for our youth through mentoring.”
Frank P. Di Berardino
Rome
Frank P. Di Berardino is an advisory council member of the New York State Mentoring Program.