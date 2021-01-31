Letter: Mentoring children has many benefits

January traditionally is designated as National Mentoring Month, a time when we raise public awareness of the long-lasting benefits of connecting children to caring adult mentors who offer advice, companionship and a chance for a brighter future.

This January, following nearly a year of COVID fatigue, it is even more important that we address the evolving needs of the millions of school children across the country who have been adversely affected by stay-at-home learning and physical isolation from teachers and classmates. During these challenging times, mentoring can significantly help children boost their self-esteem and improve their social interactions with their peers as well as with adults. Whether through school-sponsored mentoring programs or programs organized by nonprofit groups, the mentoring experience offers children hope for success and a better life.