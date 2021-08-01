Letter: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse a community treasure

In Auburn is a community treasure of immense proportion. That was evident to me when I recently attended a performance of “42nd Street” at the refurbished venue.

I had not been to the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in over 20 years, and was pleasantly surprised at the thorough transformation the space has undergone since. New comfortable seating, ceiling fans with air purification systems, easy parking and accessibility, are among the new features which help to make a visit there a memorable one.

The staff, the cast, crew and orchestra assembled for the classic Broadway renewal were remarkable in every respect. The choreography was stunningly effervescent, and the singing was beyond superb. It is clear that a star-studded cast was assembled from across the country to produce a poignant production.

And magnificent musical event.

Would I ever return there? You bet your life! Kudos to all of those responsible for this majestic venue.

John T. Sullivan Jr.

St. Petersburg, Florida

