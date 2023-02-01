Letter: Methadone clinic a bad fit for Auburn

I am growing concerned about the possibility of a Methadone clinic coming to Auburn. This does not align with the goals of beautification and prosperity for our citizens. A methadone clinic will only hurt our community. New businesses (except vape shops) will go elsewhere and we'll see a reduction in potential residents buying homes and raising families here. It will exacerbate our emergency services (police, fire, ambulance) workload and take them away from serving our taxpaying citizens. A little background checking or national statistics can uncover what happens to communities allowing methadone clinics to practice. If Farnham wants this clinic and desires to "bridge a gap" with Cayuga County then set it up closer to Oswego County, not in Auburn. Hoping taxpayers see this and understand the deeper implications involved with allowing methadone to happen in History's Hometown.